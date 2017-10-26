Local education pioneer dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Margaret Green Guidry was an educator and counselor for the Lafayette Parish School System for more than 50 years.

She taught at First Negro Elementary School which later became known as Katherine Drexel Elementary and later retired as a school counselor from NP Moss School. She died at her home on Tuesday at 87.

Funeral services will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church in Broussard Saturday at noon. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 8 a.m. She will be buried in the church cemetery.

Kinchen Funeral Home is in charge of service.