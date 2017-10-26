Powerball jackpot ticket worth $191 million sold in Eunice

Kevin Dupuy, WWL-TV Published:
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

EUNICE, LA. (WWL-TV) – Check those numbers, the winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot worth more than $191 million was sold in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Lottery company, the winning ticket was sold in Eunice, Louisiana. Eunice is located in St. Landry Parish in southwest Louisiana.

The winning ticket matched five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were 18-22-29-54-57 and the Powerball is 08.

The next drawing is on October 28 with a jackpot of $40 million.

