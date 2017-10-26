Troopers: $74,000 worth of cocaine found in Ville Platte man’s vehicle

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Ville Platte Man was arrested last night after Troopers found cocaine in the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 10 in Calcasieu Parish.

On Wednesday, October 25, 2017, shortly after 9:00 p.m., a Trooper assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop D stopped a 2013 Buick Lacrosse on Interstate 10 east for a traffic violation. Troopers requested permission to search the vehicle but the driver, 39-year-old Eric Richard of Ville Platte, refused to give consent.

A State Police K-9 was deployed and indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 2 pounds of powdered cocaine with an estimated street value of $74,000 was located in the vehicle.

Richard was charged with following too close, defective vehicle equipment and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

If convicted, Richard faces up to 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Troopers work to protect the citizens of our state from the illicit manufacturing, distribution, selling, and use of drugs by enforcing federal and state laws governing such activities. The general public may report narcotic and/or drug violations by calling the nearest State Police Narcotics office. For local office phone numbers please visit our website, www.LSP.org.