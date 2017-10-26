Suspects wanted in attempted business burglary

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte Police are searching for suspect connected to an attempted break in of a local business.

At approximately 2:30 this morning, three suspects tried to enter the building on Jack Miller Road.

One male was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a cover over the lower part of his face and pants: The second male suspect was wearing a Nike hooded sweatshirt with shorts and tennis shoes: the third male suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and a black book sack.

Chief Lartigue is asking anyone who may have seen three people walking in the area or can identify any of these individuals, to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1313. Your call will remain anonymous.