Suspects wanted in attempted business burglary

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of Ville Platte Police Department)

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte Police are searching for suspect connected to an attempted break in of a local business.

At approximately 2:30 this morning, three suspects tried to enter the building on Jack Miller Road.

One male was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a cover over the lower part of his face and pants:  The second male suspect was wearing a Nike hooded sweatshirt with shorts and tennis shoes: the third male suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and a black book sack.

Chief Lartigue is asking anyone who may have seen three people walking in the area or can identify any of these individuals, to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1313.  Your call will remain anonymous.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s