LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On July 12, 2017, Venus Archangel left her home without her mother’s permission and has not been seen since. Venus is a habitual runaway and was last seen

wearing a blue T-shirt with a superman emblem on the front and dark blue sweat pants. Venus was also carrying a pink duffle bag containing clothing. If located, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, (337) 236-5895.

