Acadiana participates in National Prescription Take Back Day

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- This weekend, Oct. 28,  multiple law enforcement agencies across the nation will be participating in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The Knowledge Effect is partnering with Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration in this effort. This initiative is a step towards bringing awareness to a public safety and health issue.

The goal is to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.  Over the past seven years, these agencies have offered two opportunities per year;  this year is the 14th prescription drug take-back day.

Bring your pills for disposal to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Safety Complex at 1825 W. Willow St. Other locations that are holding this event can be found at DEA Diversion website

(The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.)  The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

 

