Apartment fire in Scott ruled an accident; no one was injured

LAFAYETTE La. (KLFY) – The Scott fire department responded to an apartment fire today around 10:00.

The fire started on the 100th block of Basin Street in the lle Des Cannes apparent complex.

“We just rushed back to the apartment but thankfully none of us were inside,” says Ernest Randall, the tenant whose apartment caught fire.

Randall was applying for a job when he received a call from the Scott fire department that his apartment was going up in smoke.

“My first reaction was just really shocked because this is actually worst-case and scenario, because of situations like this happened to somebody that we were close to yesterday,” says Randall.

One of Randall’s neighbors, Kevin Cormier, was the first to find the apparent on fire.

“When I opened it I [saw] fire and I had an extinguisher in my hand so I started spraying the house and then when I [saw] the smoke start getting stronger and start getting my lungs I came downstairs,” Cormier recalls.

Cormier then grabbed a water hose and tried for a second time to extinguish the flames.

The Scott fire department put out the fire which started on a table in the living room and was determined to be an accident. No one was injured due to the accident, but it left residents of the complex shaken up.

Joy Carson, another lle Des Cannes resident says, “I was scared I was thinking about the kids the children in the building or something like that but thank the Lord that nobody was in the building at the time while it was burning.”

For now, three families are temporarily displaced due to fire damage.

“That’s what you have family for. We are just going to stay with family until we can get back on our feet,” says Randall.

The Red Cross is currently working with the owner of the property to relocate all of the tenants that were displaced.