Attorney: Louisiana ‘White hat hacker’ tried to get Trump tax returns

Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A Baton Rouge private investigator accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns says he is a “white hat hacker” who tried to test and report a security flaw in a government website.

A defense attorney’s court filing Thursday says Jordan Hamlett tried to discover “out of sheer curiosity” whether Trump’s tax information could be accessed through a weakness in a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website’s data retrieval tool.

Hamlett’s lawyer also says his client tried to notify the IRS about that flaw last September – before the presidential election – but gave up when he couldn’t reach anybody by phone.

Authorities have said Hamlett wasn’t able to get Trump’s tax returns.

Hamlett awaits trial in December on a charge he misused a Social Security number.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s