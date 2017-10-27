David Thiboduax STEM Magnet Academy gearing up to host Magnet Mania event

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System has a new way of recruiting for its schools of choice programs.

Those schools are now being called magnet academies.

LPSS will no longer host their Fall Frenzy event at the Cajundome — a change that will save the district thousands of dollars.

The open house for magnet academies, known as “Magnet Mania Night”, will now take place at the individual schools where the programs are offered.

These will replace the Fall Frenzy event.

“This is better because they actually get to go into the schools and get a feel for it, walk through the halls, see what it feels like and looking at the classrooms,” says Brittany Turner, the teacher and academy director at David Thibodaux STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Magnet Academy.

School principal Jeff Debetaz says the school is a full magnet school. That also incorporates the arts.

“Speech and debate as you can see is very active. We actually have a club after school,” Debetaz says.

The science lab at David Thibodaux STEM helps creates avenues for learning.

“Pathways are environmental science, biomedical science, dietetics which is more about the source of food and nutrition,” Turner explains.

In engineering, the focus is to prepare students for high school and college with a strong emphasis on math and hands-on learning.

“They really are able to explore future careers and sometimes it’s just as important for them to find out what they don’t want as it is for them to find out what they do want,” the principal explains.

Each magnet academy under LPSS will host a showcasing event.

David Thibodaux STEM will host theirs on November 6th at 5:30.