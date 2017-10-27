Deadline to submit supporting documentation for solar energy tax credits is November 1

BATON ROUGE, LA. (KLFY) – The final deadline is approaching for taxpayers to submit supporting documentation to claim the state’s tax credit for residential solar energy systems. Homeowners who received notification from the Louisiana Department of Revenue that their claims require additional supporting documentation have until November 1 to submit it, or their claims will be denied.

The department has sent two follow-up letters and placed phone calls to every homeowner who still has not submitted the required documentation.

The deadline applies to taxpayers who purchased qualifying systems and submitted their initial claims on or before August 31, 2017. Taxpayers who received the notification should follow the instructions in the letters they received from the Department of Revenue.

