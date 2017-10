LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Pentecostals of Lafayette church is holding a donation drive to assist the Holloway family.

The Holloways lost their two-year-old son in a house fire on Thursday morning. Their home was completely destroyed.

The couple has an infant daughter and both student pastors of the church.

The church is accepting personal items such as clothing, luggage and baby care items.

Monetary donations including gift cards are also accepted.

