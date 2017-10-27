Lafayette Fire crews battle overnight house fire on Justin Street

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(Photo Credit: Lafayette Fire Department)

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – The following is a news release from the Lafayette Fire Department:

At 3:18 a.m. Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Justin Street.

When firefighters arrived smoke was coming from the front windows of the dwelling.

Entry into the dwelling was quickly made to conduct search and rescue.

The dwelling was not occupied.

The fire was extinguished within fifteen minutes.

The interior of the home sustained heavy fire damage.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in a bedroom. Inquiry into who occupied the dwelling continues.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

