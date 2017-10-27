Suspect in disappearance of Daisy Lynn Landry back in court Friday; Defense attorney says trial could begin next summer

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The suspect in the disappearance of Daisy Lynn Landry was in court Friday morning.

Malik Davis is charged with second degree murder in Landry’s disappearance.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says Landry was last seen in May, walking near the Target store on Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Kaliste Saloom Road.

The Sheriff’s office and volunteer groups have conducted several searches, but haven’t been able to find Landry.

At the last court date back on September 22, the court gave the extension for the state to present evidence, but there’s been some delays in receiving it.

So on Friday, Davis’ defense attorney Clay LeJeune, got more of those documents that the State could present against his client in court. This includes any evidence from the Sheriff’s Office, and a detailed investigative report.

“There’s been some delays in receiving it, and so we set a 30 day status conference, to follow up to make certain that this discovery had been taken to my client,” said Clay LeJeune, attorney for Malik Davis.

“If you remember, the last court date (September), the court gave an extension for the state to present discovery,” he said.

Malik Davis is accused of killing Daisy Lynn Landry on May 24.

Landry went missing on May 25.

There will be a pre-trail hearing on January 18, 2018.

“It gives us an opportunity to set court dates and anticipate when the trial date is going to be set,” said LeJeune.

Search crews still have not found Landry’s remains. This could make the prosecution’s job difficult to convict Davis.

“It’s the absence of the biggest piece of evidence in a murder, is the body,” said LeJeune.

He believes a trial date could be set for sometime next summer.

Because of the severity and media attention of the case, LeJeune says that both the Defense and the Assistant District Attorney, Alan Haney, who is prosecuting the case, are being cautious.

“You don’t rush into an end result. It’s life in prison if there’s a conviction, and there’s families on both sides that are looking for some type of justice,” he said.

We asked LeJeune if he believes his client, Malik Davis, will have a fair trial.

“I trust that the people of this community will evaluate the facts fairly,” said LeJeune.

Lejeune says he has hired an investigator to look into the case on the defense’s behalf.

Malik Davis is being held without bond.