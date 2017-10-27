Suspicious structure fire under investigation in Eunice

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are investigating a house fire that occurred earlier today in Eunice.

According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, responders were called to Halsey Street at around noon.

During the investigation, authorities discovered evidence indicating that the fire may have started under suspicious circumstances, Eunice Police Chief Michael Arnold said.

The case has been turned over to state Fire Marshal’s Office.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

