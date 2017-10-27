Taco Festival kicks off tomorrow

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette’s inaugural Taco Festival starts Saturday at Moncus Park at the Horse Farm from noon to 6 p.m.
Tickets are $14 general admission ticket includes five taco/drink tokens.
Food vendors participating The Taco Festival:
- Agave Mexican Grill and Cantina
- Aztecas Mexican Cuisine
- Cafe Habana City
- Chuy’s
- Dark Roux
- El Paso Mexican Grill
- J-Rico food truck
- J&J Indian Tacos
- Jefferson Street Pub
- Lagneaux’s
- The Lazy Taco
- Los Panchos Mexican Grill
- Mucho Bueno Authentic Mexican Food
- Oh My Taco!
- Picante Mexican Restaurant
- Posados Cafe
- Taco Mel
- TAO Asian Cuisine
- La Bodteca
- Urbano’s Taco Bar
Click to learn more.