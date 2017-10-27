Taco Festival kicks off tomorrow

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Photo credit: The Republic)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette’s inaugural Taco Festival starts Saturday at Moncus Park at the Horse Farm from noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets are  $14 general admission ticket includes five taco/drink tokens.

Food vendors participating The Taco Festival:

  • Agave Mexican Grill and Cantina
  • Aztecas Mexican Cuisine
  • Cafe Habana City
  • Chuy’s
  • Dark Roux
  • El Paso Mexican Grill
  • J-Rico food truck
  • J&J Indian Tacos
  • Jefferson Street Pub
  • Lagneaux’s
  • The Lazy Taco
  • Los Panchos Mexican Grill
  • Mucho Bueno Authentic Mexican Food
  • Oh My Taco!
  • Picante Mexican Restaurant
  • Posados Cafe
  • Taco Mel
  • TAO Asian Cuisine
  • La Bodteca
  • Urbano’s Taco Bar

