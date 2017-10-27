Week 9 High School Prep Scores

Cancelled due to Lafayette-LaGrange fight in Week 8. All players from both teams were suspended for week 9.
Lafayette at Sam Houston
LaGrange at Acadiana
Postponed:
Iota at Pine Prairie Postponed until Saturday @ 7pm.
Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist Postponed until Saturday @ 5pm
New Iberia 7, Sulphur 37
Barbe 43, Comeaux 15
Breaux Bridge 27, Opelousas 7 (Played on Thursday)
Beau Chene 31, St. Martinville 52 (Played on Thursday)
Livonia 14, Cecilia 35
Teurlings Catholic 42, Northside 13
St. Thomas More 53, Carencro 17 (Played on Thursday)
Rayne 28 Westgate 14 (Played on Thursday)
North Vermilion 7 at Kaplan 31 (Played on Thursday)
Berwick 21, Abbeville 0
Northwest 7, Eunice 14 (Played on Thursday)
Crowley 38, Port Barre 0 (Played on Thursday)
Mamou 6, Church Point 53
Westlake 23, St. Louis Catholic 28 (Played on Thursday)
Washington-Marion 50, Lake Charles College Prep 0 (Played on Thursday)
Jennings 38, South Beauregard 7 Final
Notre Dame 48, Welsh 7 (Played on Thursday)
Kinder 46, Lake Arthur 14 (Played on Thursday)
Ville Platte 33, Ascension Christian 0
Loreauville 20, West St. Mary 32 (Played on Thursday)
Jeanerette 44, Delcambre* 0 (Played on Thursday)
Catholic High-New Iberia 22, Ascension Episcopal 0
Hanson Memorial 7, Sacred Heart- Ville Platte 32 (Played on Thursday)
Opelousas Catholic 48, Slaughter Community Charter 0
North Central 20, Westminster 30
Hanson Memorial 7, Sacred Heart Ville Platte 32 (Played on Thursday)
Gueydan 0, Lafayette Christian Academy 42 (Played on Thursday)
Central Catholic-Morgan City 46, Centerville 15 (Played on Thursday)