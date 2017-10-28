Bride Jeanne Nieweg driven to wedding in back of Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy patrol car

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputy turned his patrol car into a make believe horse drawn carriage Saturday as he helped a stranded bride get to the church on time.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff PIO John Mowell, Deputy Dustin Ardoin delivered bride-to-be Jeanne Nieweg to LARC’s Acadian Village after her trolley left her stranded on Dugas Road.

Mowel said what could have been a wedding day disaster became a sweet story.

In a post shared on the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the bride’s trolley arrived at her home to pick her up, but became stuck in a ditch.

When Deputy Ardoin responded to a report of a traffic crash, Mowell said he immediately realized that the intended passenger for the trolley was a bride-to-be and her wedding party.

“The one feeling you never want on your wedding day is worry, so Deputy Ardoin made a special request to his supervisor to allow his patrol unit to become a make believe, horse drawn carriage for a short while and it was approved.”

The wedding went on as planned Saturday at Acadian Village, Mowell said.

Not many brides can say they arrived to their wedding in the back of a sheriff’s car!

From everyone here at KLFY, we send our best wishes to newlyweds Mr. Jamie Bourgeois and Mrs. Jeanne Nieweg-Bourgeois.