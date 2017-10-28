Former President Obama called to jury duty in Cook County and plans to serve

AP Published:
WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks before signing the Small Business Jobs Act in the East Room of the White House September 27, 2009 in Washington, DC. The legislation provides $12 billion in tax incentives and establishes a $30 billion fund to increase credit access for small businesses. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 103889811

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has been called for jury duty in Chicago.

Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans on Friday told county commissioners during a budget hearing that Obama, who owns homes in Washington, D.C., and Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood, will serve in November. He is registered to vote in Chicago.

Evans says Obama’s safety will be “uppermost in our minds” when he serves.

Those called can be put either in the pool for criminal case or civil hearings.

They can be called to any of the county’s Chicago or suburban courthouses. All jurors watch a decades-old video about their duties narrated by a mustachioed Lester Holt, once a local news reader and now anchor of NBC Nightly News.

Jurors in Cook County are paid $17.20 for each day of service.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s