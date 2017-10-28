Not long till the clocks fall back – here’s what you need to know

The seasons are changing and it’s almost time to Fall Back as time change Sunday is on the way!

On the first Sunday in November, we come to the end of Daylight Saving Time in most of the United States.

To remember which way to set their clocks, folks often use the expression, “Spring forward, fall back.”

DST ends on Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 A.M. At this time, we “fall back” in the fall by setting clocks back one hour (i.e., gaining one hour).

DST 2018 will begin on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at 2:00 A.M. Remember to “spring forward” in the spring and set your clocks forward one hour (i.e., losing one hour).