Denald Beslin, retired Rayne city court judge, dies at 88

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Judge Denald A. “Denny” Beslin of Rayne died Sunday October 29, 2017 at his home, his family has announced.

Judge Beslin, an attorney in Rayne for 60 years and Judge of the Rayne City Court for 32 years, died of natural cause.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rayne.

Visitation will will be on Monday, October 30th from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Judge Beslin is survived by his wife of 65 years, Claire Arceneaux Beslin, eight children, thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.