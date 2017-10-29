Wrong Way crash claims the life of a New Orleans woman

St. Charles Parish, lA. (KLFY)– Early Sunday morning, shortly after 1:00 am, Louisiana State Police Troop B investigated a fatal crash on LA 3127 west near LA 3141.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 45 year old Holly Arnold of New Orleans, LA.

An initial investigation has revealed that Arnold was driving east in the westbound lanes of LA 3127 when a car driven by 25 year old Gabrielle Smith of Boutte, LA, was traveling west on LA 3127 and was impacted head-on by the Honda.

Police say Arnold was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle;

She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Smith was transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Impairment is unknown and toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.