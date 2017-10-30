Bride able to walk down the aisle thanks to Sheriff’s Deputy

Related Coverage Bride Jeanne Nieweg driven to wedding in back of Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy patrol car

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputy turned his patrol car into a make-believe horse-drawn carriage, and saved a bride from being late to her own weddin this past Saturday.

“The ceremony was for 2:00 (p.m.), this is happening at about 1:20. They didn’t get the bus pulled out until about 2:05, and once they did get it pulled out, the bus wouldn’t start,” said Jeanne Bourgeois.

On what was supposed to be the happiest day of Jeanne Bourgeois’ life, something unexpected happened involving the party bus for her wedding party.

“She arrived here and attempted multiple times to get into the driveway, and we had decided we were just going to walk down to the end of the driveway just to be safe. Before we could get down there, she backed into the ditch and got stuck, and could not get pulled out,” said Borgeois.

Nervous about what to do, and how she would get to the big event, Jeanne started to panic.

“I was trying not to have a nervous breakdown. Just we had vehicles here, we could get out of the driveway now, had cousins, family members, we were going to just pile into cars and just go. And the deputy from Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department, Dustin Ardoin, offered to put me in the back of his unit, and he drove me there,” she said.

It’s an act that doesn’t surprise Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber.

“He’s an absolute top notch patrol deputy, he’s a S.W.A.T. team member and has very good enforcement record behind him,” he said.

“Everybody said this would be a wedding for the story books, because you couldn’t make this up,” said Jamie Bourgeois, the groom, who was waiting for his bride to walk down the aisle.

Jeanne was only about 20 minutes late to the wedding.

And now, the newlyweds are thanking the Sheriff’s Office for stepping up in their time of need.

“The real shoutout needs to go to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department and Officer Ardoin, thanking him,” said Jamie Bourgeois.

“He didn’t have to do that. It’s not something he had to do, but he chose to do it, and I’m very appreciative. It made that day a little more special, and all our wedding guests aren’t going to forget it either,” said Jeanne Bourgous.

From everyone here at KLFY, we send our best wishes to newlyweds Mr. Jamie Bourgeois and Mrs. Jeanne Nieweg-Bourgeois.