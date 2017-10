GROSSE TETE, LA. (KLFY) – State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash on I-10 Eastbound east of Grosse Tete.

According to officials, the crash involves multiple 18-wheelers and the area is currently closed.

Troopers are diverting traffic from I-10 Eastbound onto I-49 Northbound.

Traffic will then exit I-49 North onto U.S. 190 east to Baton Rouge.

(1/2) I-10 East remains closed to traffic between I-49 (Lafayette) and MM 143 (past Grosse Tete) due to an accident. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) October 30, 2017

(2/2) Detour: I-49 North to US 190 East. Congestion is minimal at this time. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) October 30, 2017