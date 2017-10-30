LCG presents employee benefits packages at council briefing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A passionate discussion in Lafayette council chambers Monday night as city officials, police, and the public addressed Lafayette Consolidated Government’s employee benefit packages.

City-Parish President Joel Robideaux presented the city’s benefits package to the public, identifying payouts to surviving spouses and dependents; he then compared the numbers to other cities.

“Here’s not one area where I can find that Lafayette does not offer a better benefit than any other municipality”, Robideaux said.

Lafayette Police Corporal Scott Rummel is the Vice President of the Police Association of Lafayette.

He says the $8,500 included in the employee funeral benefit isn’t enough.

Rummel says, “I want y’all to understand I buried my two-month-old son and it cost $6,500 for that, and that was at a 50% discount because he was not the size of a regular person.”

Lafayette Police Department Corporal David Stanley followed with, “All we’re asking is that is widow not be burdened with an increase in premiums, that’s all we want. I think the mayor said it’s about $300 a month l, I don’t think that’s going to break the city.”

Corporal Michael Middlebrook’s widow accepted the city’s offer of health coverage at an increased rate of about $4,000 a year.

After hearing from police union representatives and presenting the policies, Robideaux stood by the numbers that reflect Lafayette is leading the pack in employee benefits.

“Compared to any other municipality in the state of Louisiana, we far exceed what any other municipality does for the surviving spouses”, he said.

Cpl. Rummel wrapped up his address with, “We had not had anybody die in 50 years, in the line of duty, that’s what brought this to our attention. I think it started out as something that we just overlooked, we understand that we’re just asking that we bring this up to date.”

Although the LCG benefits packages set the standard for surrounding municipalities, city government is still willing to work on how they can improve it.