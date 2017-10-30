Life after the Grammy

Lee Allen Zeno.

A Grammy award-winning musician from Carencro.

A cancer survivor.

He spent 40 years playing the bass for the legendary Buckwheat Zydeco; an impressive run that came to an end in September of 2016…

While Acadiana lost a musical treasure in buckwheat, Zeno lost a friend and full-time job.

At 62, Zeno went from playing shows nonstop to not knowing when his next show may be.

That’s where the Blue Monday mission comes into play.

The Blue Monday Mission is the only locally based organization focused on supporting aging musicians.

The last year has been a tough one for Lee Allen Zeno, but because of efforts like Blue Monday, he can keep smiling knowing that there are people in the community doing their best to help all aging musicians here in Acadiana.

The next Blue Monday jam session to support local aging musicians is Monday, November 13th at 6 pm at Jefferson Street Pub.