LPSS creates grading system to assess students knowledge of standards

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System has made a change to its report card practices for first graders.

The change was actually implemented in the spring of last school year.

The district calls the adjustment a move toward understanding how students are mastering the new standards.

“It’s about a child mastering that standard and being prepared to go to the next grade level,” says ELA Academic Content Specialist Jamilah Hicks

He says the district wanted to come up with something easy for parents to understand but also shows each individual child’s growth and progress toward standards mastery.

Hicks adds that before the change, only math received a letter and percentage grade.

“Now everything has a percentage with a letter grade that can be transferred to quality points at the end because that’s part of pupil progression,” says Hicks.

The progression letter grades are O, S, N, and U.

The letters respectfully stand for Outstanding, Satisfactory, Needs Improvement and Unsatisfactory.

The numeric progression scale runs 1-4.

“As the child gains more independence and demonstrates more mastery independently on that standard, then you will see three and four,” explains Hicks.

Annette Samec is the school district’s Chief Academic Officer.

Samec says often in the past students were being assessed on what they do which she says doesn’t really assess knowledge level.

“We don’t want to give a grade based on what they bring in terms of supplies for bonus points or the fact they raised their hand ten times and participated. We really want to assess them on their knowledge, what they know about the information and what they are supposed to know at that grade level,” states Samec.

Hicks says the district has a goal of making a change to all grade levels – one each school year.