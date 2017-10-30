Remembering Father Joseph Brennan; a beloved priest who served Acadiana for 58 years

LAFAYETTE La. (KLFY)- Father Joseph Brennan was laid to rest today.

He served as a priest in Acadiana for 58 years. He was also known for his longtime friendship with St. Teresa of Calcutta.

We sat down with Monsignor Curtis Mallet as he remembers Father Brennan’s life and his service.

“Today is a very moving day for me,” says Monsignor Curtis Mallet.

Monsignor Mallet described Father Brennan as his second father.

“He was also loved by thousands of other people in Acadiana,” says the Monsignor.

Father Brennan came to Acadian in 1959 and took his first assignment as assistant pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Lafayette.

Early in his priesthood, he came into contact with a young girl you suffered from cancer. Charlene Richard is now known as the “Little Cajun Saint.”

“Her acceptance of her suffering, her offering it up for intentions moved him and changed him and made him a better person and priest,” Mallet says.

Father Brennan also had a close friendship with Mother Teressa and in 1984 father he invited her to Acadiana.

Monsignor Mallet explains: “She spoke in the Cajun Dome on the day of to rainbows, everyone will remember, to a crowd of ten thousand people.”

Father Brennan served the community for 58 years.

“Father was a man of connection you could become friends with him in about 30 seconds. He’s one of the greats among our priest, and we’ve had many but he certainly would be numbered among them. He probably wouldn’t want me to say that but he was,” says Mallet.

Father Brennan was 86.

His funeral was held today at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette where he served for many years.