City officials, law enforcement and local organizations enforces Halloween safety tips for Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY)- Happening in Acadiana tonight, many parents will take their kids trick or treating. It’s important to remember safety precautions during that time.

For young children, Halloween night can be the sweetest time of the year. However; according to City Officials and Law Enforcement it can also be the most dangerous time if certain precautions aren’t taken.

The Lafayette Police Department has tips for you and your child on how to stay safe trick-or-treating. LPD recommends that selected costumes are highly-reflective and props are cardboard or plastic.

Masks can also limit or block eyesight, consider makeup or hats as an alternative option. Candy should always be inspected before eating. These are just a few tips Law Enforcement is passing along, but local organizations are also spreading the message on how to have a safe Halloween.

“Always make sure you take a picture of your child in their costume. That way, in case the worst would happen, you have that picture of them on that day, in that costume, so that can be released to any of the authorities that would need that,” said Stephanie Kizziar from Lafayette Mom’s blog. In addition to making sure you know what you’re child is wearing. Also, make sure your child knows what you are wearing so that they know who to look for if they lose you. Wear a silly hat, wear a costume of your own. Something that’s going to stand out to your child,” she added.

A full list of trick-or-treating times in each area is listed here on klfy.com