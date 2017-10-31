Clerk arrested, accused of stealing $21K in lottery tickets

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — A convenience store clerk in Tangipahoa Parish is accused of stealing $21,000 worth of Louisiana Lottery tickets over the past four months and cashing in $3,000 in winnings.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Charish Granier Watson, of Hammond, was arrested Sunday on a charge of felony theft in the amount of $21,000.

Multiple news outlets report Watson confessed after her arrest, saying she had generated the lottery tickets for herself. She told investigators she cashed out about $3,000 in winnings, but indicated there was more unclaimed cash among her tickets.