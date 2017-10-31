Crowley’s first even female police captain retires after 36 years

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) “I was the first female captain. At the Crowley city Police Department.”

In 1981, six weeks after giving birth to her second child, Captain JanetKneeland began her career in the Crowley Police Department.

“Al Gibson was the chief, he hired me. And I’ve been there ever since, 36 years, two months, and 13 days.”

Kneeland started at the Department as a Dispatcher —- and moved her way up in the ranks.

“They didn’t have female police officers on the road at the time. There were no female police officer’s.”

When Kneeland moved to the department’s patrol division, she was the first female police officer on the streets of crowley.

“Even when I went out on the road I received a lot of negativity. But eventually as people got to know me and know my personality it was an asset.”

“It’s a very bittersweet moment for this basic reason that I worked under Captain Kneeland for many years and in the investigative division.”

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says Kneeland made a lasting impact on the department.

“That’s one of the things that she was with everyone, a good friend, she always had your back.”

After 36 years of service, Captain Kneeland hopes that women continue to grow their role in the Crowley Police Department.

Her advice to all women…Follow your dreams. Step out on faith.”

Captain Kneeland plans to celebrate with her family be having a retirement party in January.