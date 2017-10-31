Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Butternut Squash & Shrimp in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook one of his signature dishes, Butternut Squash & Shrimp Bisque.

Here’s the full recipe:

Butternut Squash & Shrimp Bisque

1 stick butter

2 cups onions, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup carrots, chopped

2 cups shrimp, peeled

1 Tablespoon garlic, chopped

1 Tablespoon Creole Seasoning

1 bay leaf

4 cups butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and chopped

6 cups chicken or shrimp stock

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

salt and pepper to taste

2 cups heavy cream

2 Tablespoons honey

Melt the butter in a large stock pot over medium high heat. Add the onions and cook for about 2 minutes until soft. Add the celery and carrots and cook for about 5 minutes until soft. Add the butternut squash and cook for 2 additional minutes. Stir in the shrimp, garlic, and creole seasoning and cook for one minute. Add the chicken or shrimp stock and bring to a boil. When it begins to boil, turn the heat down to a simmer and add the cumin. Cover and cook for about 20 minutes. The squash should easily mash against the side of the pot when pressed. Remove from heat and blend with an immersion blender. If you need to use a blender or food processor, I recommend that you let the soup cool completely because hot soup will shoot out of the top of the blender. (If you want to freeze any of the soup this is when to do it.) After pureed, return to the heat and stir in the cream and the honey. Serve hot.

Serves 16