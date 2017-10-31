Extra Halloween candy? Local dentists are looking to buy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – After a long night of trick or treating kids might find themselves with some extra candy.

So dentists are gearing up for the holiday season.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention, 23 % of children between the ages of 2 and 5 have tooth decay.

“It’s to get information out there about cavity provoking things that can form from eating candy. Gingivitis can form,” explains Suzanne Lajaunie of Price and Associates Family Dentistry.

“So to entice kids to give away some of that extra Halloween candy, local dentists are buying it back.

$1 for every pound.

This is the third annual candy buyback for Price & Associates Family Dentistry in Lafayette.

“We are going to invite the community to drop off letters and cards for soldiers and we’re going to buy back their candy for $1 per pound,” Lajaunie says.

They team up with Operation Shoebox to then send the extra candy and letters to troops overseas.

“Candy can cause so many cavities and if we can just use that to give back to the troops, I think it’s a great thing, says dental assistant Taylor Benoit.

You can drop off any extra candy at Price & Associates Family Dentistry at 2139 Dulles Drive on November 1st.

The drop off goes from 3 to 6 p.m.