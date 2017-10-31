New Iberia bank robbed Tuesday afternoon

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo Credit: Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian

NEW IBERIA, la. (KLFY) Iberia Parish Sheriff Deputies are looking for the person who robbed Teche Bank and Trust in the 1400 block of Jane Street  Tuesday afternoon.

According to Major Wendell Raborn, the armed suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and then fled the scene on a bicycle.

Raborn said the suspect is a black male, who wore a black hooded sweat shirt, gray sweat pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Iberia Parish Sheriffs Office at 369-3711 or Iberia CrimeStoppers at 364-TIPS.

 

