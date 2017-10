OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A St. Landry Parish grand jury indicted Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum on 15 counts of malfeasance, first degree injury of public records and theft.

According to the indictement, Tatum is accused of committing the crimes in 2016 and this year.

Charges include forging and tempering with time sheets and theft of an amount greater $5,000.