Opelousas Mayor, Reggie Tatum, faces malfeasance and fraud charges

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish Grand Jury handed down an indictment including 15 counts of Malfeasance in Office to Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum.

Five counts were for injuring public records.

Four counts were for filing false records.

Five other counts were for forging time-sheets for himself and four council members,

And one count was for theft more than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

In May, Mayor Tatum told News 10 FEMA representatives instructed him to record overtime hours worked by himself and city employees, an alleged protocol he only learned of at a FEMA meeting on disaster procedure for reimbursement.

“I had no reason to doubt them. I was just following what they told me to do” the mayor said during an interview early this year,” Tatum explained.

Some residents accused Tatum of using city money to pay himself and employees for overtime logged during the August flood.

In September 2016, they claimed Tatum collected overtime illegally, but he said he didn’t do anything wrong.

When we spoke with Mayor Tatum over the phone Tuesday afternoon, he said he had not heard about the charges and would speak to his lawyer to find out more.