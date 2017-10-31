SLCC to host career fair in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Nearly 40 employers and universities will be at SLCC’s T.H. Harris Campus on Thursday, Nov. 9 for a career and transfer fair.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. The T.H. Harris Campus is located at 332 E. South Street in Opelousas.

Students, alumni, and the public are invited to visit with employers looking to hire during this free event.

Visitors are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes.

Companies and universities scheduled to be at the event include:

Flexicrew Staffing

Waffle House Inc.

Golden Nugget

U.S. Coast Guard

Opelousas General Health

Evangeline Oaks Guest House

Cleco Corporation

Acadian Ambulance

Louisiana State Police

Western & Southern Life

Primerica Financial Services

Compass Health

Stevens Transport

Gulf Coast Home Care

Leading Healthcare of Louisiana

U.S. Air Force

Evangeline Downs

Lowe’s

Elwood Staffing

Capital Area Transit System

Opelousas Army Recruiting Center

FBC of Lafayette

Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Harvard Risk Management Corporation

Primerica of New Orleans

Better Air Solutions

Opelousas Fire Department

LSU – Alexandria

Blue Cliff College

UL Lafayette

Southern University– New Orleans

LSU

University of Holy Cross – New Orleans

Dillard University

South Eastern Louisiana University

Louisiana Tech

For more information about this career and transfer fair, contact the T.H. Harris Campus at (337) 943-1518.