SLCC to host career fair in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Nearly 40 employers and universities will be at SLCC’s T.H. Harris Campus on Thursday, Nov. 9 for a career and transfer fair.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. The T.H. Harris Campus is located at 332 E. South Street in Opelousas.
Students, alumni, and the public are invited to visit with employers looking to hire during this free event.
Visitors are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes.
Companies and universities scheduled to be at the event include:
- Flexicrew Staffing
- Waffle House Inc.
- Golden Nugget
- U.S. Coast Guard
- Opelousas General Health
- Evangeline Oaks Guest House
- Cleco Corporation
- Acadian Ambulance
- Louisiana State Police
- Western & Southern Life
- Primerica Financial Services
- Compass Health
- Stevens Transport
- Gulf Coast Home Care
- Leading Healthcare of Louisiana
- U.S. Air Force
- Evangeline Downs
- Lowe’s
- Elwood Staffing
- Capital Area Transit System
- Opelousas Army Recruiting Center
- FBC of Lafayette
- Cardiovascular Institute of the South
- Harvard Risk Management Corporation
- Primerica of New Orleans
- Better Air Solutions
- Opelousas Fire Department
- LSU – Alexandria
- Blue Cliff College
- UL Lafayette
- Southern University– New Orleans
- LSU
- University of Holy Cross – New Orleans
- Dillard University
- South Eastern Louisiana University
- Louisiana Tech
For more information about this career and transfer fair, contact the T.H. Harris Campus at (337) 943-1518.