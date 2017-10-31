Two suspects indicted for shooting and killing a Lafayette man in Washington

By Published: Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Tevin Teveonte Jenkins and Tyrone Trayune Ned were indicted today on one count of second degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of Rodney Joseph Savoy Jr.

According to to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Aug. 9, 2016, deputies were called to a mobile home community by a woman who was hiding in her closet.

Multiple shots were heard during her phone call with dispatchers.

Upon arrival, authorities found 34-year-old Savoy Jr. dead in the master bedroom.

Jenkins was initially arrested for the crime. During the investigation, Ned was additionally arrested one year later on a second degree murder charge.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s