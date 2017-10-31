Two suspects indicted for shooting and killing a Lafayette man in Washington

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Tevin Teveonte Jenkins and Tyrone Trayune Ned were indicted today on one count of second degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of Rodney Joseph Savoy Jr.

According to to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Aug. 9, 2016, deputies were called to a mobile home community by a woman who was hiding in her closet.

Multiple shots were heard during her phone call with dispatchers.

Upon arrival, authorities found 34-year-old Savoy Jr. dead in the master bedroom.

Jenkins was initially arrested for the crime. During the investigation, Ned was additionally arrested one year later on a second degree murder charge.