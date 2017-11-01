Cajun softball coach, Michael Lotief, terminated for violating university policies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Wednesday afternoon tears filled the eyes of Lady Cajuns around the room as a former Cajun softball coach Michael Lotief and his attorney Glynn Edwards addressed the media following his termination.

His departure from the university stemmed from claims that Lotief violated university and UL system policies by subjecting student-athletes and coworkers to “violent, vulgar language and verbal and physical assault.

the physical assault”. The assault, according to Lotief, was a poke on the shoulder of a former player during weight training.

“You take a poke and make that into a physical assault, and then you don’t even think about what the surrounding facts or circumstances or the fact of whether or not I’m even capable of doing that,” Lotief said.

Lotief’s attorney, Glen Edward,s says Lotief’s termination was retaliation for his “passionate” conversations for gender equality among university athletics.

Edwards says former softball players were intimidated into making statements defaming his client’s character.

“We have reason to believe, however, that in some instances the statements were coerced and are otherwise unreliable,” Edwards said as Lotief nodded in agreement.

Lotief says profanity is common in competitive sports and doesn’t think it’s grounds for termination.

“I’m not an angel, I’m not a saint, when I get out on the field sometimes I have a loose tongue. But, to take that and make it become vulgar and offensive, and hostile, that’s a reach, that’s a stretch, and that’s inaccurate, I even say that’s a lie.”

Although Lotief denies the allegations, the university released a statement saying their decision to terminate Lotief was made following complaints from students and a staff member in the athletics department.

Several Lady Cajuns say they plan to not play this season or transfer schools in the wake of Lotief’s termination.