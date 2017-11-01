Detectives investigating shooting in Amelia

Deputies found an unresponsive male subject who sustained a gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Christopher Singleton of Amelia, was transported to Teche Regional Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information on the crime can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622 or by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.