Duson Police investigating suspicious disappearance of Baton Rouge area man

DUSON, La. (KLFY)- The Duson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 45-year-old Gene Eichelberger who was last seen on Sept. 26.

He is 5-feet and 10-inches tall and 170 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a white 1998 Ford Ranger truck with a pipe as the front bumper baring Louisiana State license plate Y239028.

He been staying in the town of Duson for the past several months.

His family believes he may be in danger, authorities said.

Anyone with information should contact the Duson Police via Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Dispatcher at (337)236-5895