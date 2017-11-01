Families upset over new criminal justice reform; after man connected to murder of their sisters in 2002 walks free

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A number of families are speaking out against the new laws reforming Louisiana’s criminal justice system.

This comes after a man connected to a May 8, 2002 triple murder in Evangeline Parish, was released from the Allen Correctional Center Wednesday morning.

On that day in 2002, Brandy Vickers, Michelle Aucoin and Jennifer Leger were murdered by Kenneth Vickers. He’s now serving a 120 year prison sentence in Angola after pleading guilty to 3 counts of manslaughter.

David Leger was also charged with 3 counts of conspiracy to commit murder in that same case, after he apparently ordered Vickers to kill some of those 3 woman.

He was let out today as part of the new criminal justice reform, bringing back old wounds from the families of the 3 victims, who want justice.

“It’s not fair that them people can go home to their families, put their arms around their neck, when we suffer and have to live through this over and over again,” said Nicole Duplechain, Jennifer Leger’s sister.

“He gets to go sit with his family for Thanksgiving, and he gets to go to Christmas, and he gets to go to family functions, and we go to the cemetary to see ours,” she said.

Nicole and Dana Galvan, who was sister’s with Brandy Vickers, say the move is like a scab wound that everyday gets worse and worse, knowing that Leger was more involved than authorities believe.

“It was just a horrible gut feeling that David had so much to do with this, much more than what Kenneth had told us,” said Galvan.

Kenneth Vickers was married to Brandy. Michelle had a child with David Leger, and Jennifer was the ex-wife of Leger.

Jennifer was suppoed to take him to court for child support the next day, after the murder occurred.

Both women now feel justice hasn’t been served.

“They failed all 7 kids that their moms were taken that night. They failed my sister, they failed Jennifer, they failed Michelle, they failed our parents, they failed us as siblings, they failed everybody,” said Galvan.

They told News 10 that they’ve spoken to their local representatives and the Governor’s office. Both apologized but there was nothing they could do.

Now all the women can do is pray their message gets across.

“David’s out, hopefully they can stop the next one,” said Duplechain.

Dana and Nicole said that they will keep fighting to make sure officials better check the records of some of these prisoners before letting them free in the future. And they will do it, in memory of their sisters.