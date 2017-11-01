New roundabout being built in Lafayette Parish

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – DOTD crews are beginning work this week on a new roundabout. It will be located at Ridge and South Fieldspan Roads in Lafayette Parish.

DOTD District Administrator Bill Oliver said there have been a number of crashes at the intersection. That’s one of the reasons why a roundabout is being built there.

“That intersection is very heavily traveled. It’s overcapacity and it’s very unsafe and a roundabout is greatly needed there,” said Oliver.

When asked if the intersection is dangerous, Pam Spencer of Iota replied, “Yes and it takes a long time to get from Point A to Point B because everybody’s trying to take off at the same time.”

The roundabout will cost $1.7 million to build. Oliver said drivers will merge into moving traffic. He said roundabouts reduce the number and severity of crashes.

“So it’s low speed,” Oliver explained. “You reduce the speeds to about 15 miles an hour so you reduce the speed of the traffic which provides for a much safer roadway.”

Many drivers think the roundabout will help.

“I think it will be a good idea like the one over there farther down it works out pretty good, keeps the traffic flowing,” said Eldridge Harmon of Kaplan. He was referring to the roundabout and Ridge Road and Rue du Belier.

“I think it would if people obey the rules,” said Spencer.

Recent crashes didn’t play a role in the project. This roundabout has been in the works for a few years.

“These projects are generally on the books for three to five years and sometimes longer to get these projects from conception to actual construction so that project’s been planned for quite a few years to put that roundabout there,” Oliver said.

The roundabout project should be completed sometime next summer.