Now on the National Register of Historic Places, Lafayette’s Freetown neighborhood to host history walk this weekend

KLFY Newsroom Published:
KLFY News

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The public is invited to the Freetown-Port Rico neighborhood on Sunday from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. for a free, self-guided tour.

You’ll learn more about one of Lafayette’s oldest neighborhoods and its rich, diverse history.
The neighborhood has partnered with the Preservation Alliance of Lafayette to celebrate the heritage and cultural assets of the Freetown-Port Rico neighborhood.

Tour guide maps can be picked up at “Good Hope Hall” (now the offices of Glenn Armentor) on the corner of Stewart St. and Gordon St during the event.

Tour books featuring the history of Freetown its buildings are available for purchase for $5 at Good Hope Hall.

The History Walk will end at Warehouse 535 at the free and family-friendly, Freetown Fall Festival with the New Natives Brass Band from 5 p.m. to -8 p.m.  Dogs welcome.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic.

Link to event and more information visit Preserving Lafayette and Freetown Port-Rico’s neighborhood page.

