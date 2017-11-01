NEW ORLEANS, LA (WWL-TV) – A second-line to honor Fats Domino will be held this evening.

The second-line will begin at 5 p.m. at Vaughn’s Lounge, 4229 Dauphine St.

It will continue down Dauphine Street and turn left on Poland Avenue to St. Claude Avenue. It will then make a right on St. Claude Avenue and continue until it reaches Domino’s home at 1208 Caffin Ave.

The second-line will use the same route to return to Vaughn’s Lounge, where it will disband.

St. Claude Avenue Lesseps Street to Caffin will be closed to vehicular traffic. All traffic will be diverted starting at Tupelo Street.

Anyone who needs to cross the Industrial Canal should do so at North Claiborne Avenue or Florida Avenue. NOPD officers will monitor the crowd during the parade and divert additional vehicular traffic as needed.

Meter maids will be on the lookout for illegal parking, including blocking hydrants, driveways and sidewalks, or parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop signs. Vehicles parking on the neutral ground are subject to a parking violation and seizure.

Vehicles parked in driveways must be clear of sidewalks or they will be ticketed or towed. Drivers are also reminded to park in the direction of travel on one-way streets, and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

RTA services, including bus and streetcar service, may be interrupted during this event. Details on any route changes are available at http://www.norta.com.

Domino died Oct. 24. He was 89. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.