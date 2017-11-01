Services planned for local Korean War POW

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard for Sergeant Kermit J. LeJeune.

Sergeant Kermit J. LeJeune was one of the many unaccounted-for soldiers after the Korean War. He was in the US Army, Light Weapons Infantryman, Company K, 3rd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. Awards: Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Korea War Service Medal and Combat Infantry Badge.

He was taken as a prisoner of war while fighting the enemy in the battle zone of Chongchon Ricer, North Korea on November 28, 1950. He died while a prisoner on March 31, 1951. His death occurred at Camp #5 of malnutrition, and he was buried there. His family received official notification that he was missing in action in January, 1951. He was a resident of the Richard community. His parents are Lorenza and Aurore LeJeune LeJeune. He was a graduate of Morse High School. He was buried and listed on the Courts of Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Duhon Funeral Home of Church Point will be in charge of arrangements.