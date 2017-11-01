Two Sulphur men charged with juvenile sexual assault charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men on juvenile sexual assault charges.

Luke J. Daigle, 51, has been charged for inappropriate sexual contact with a family acquaintance.

The victim told detectives that Daigle touched her inappropriately on more than one occasion when she was approximately 11 years old in 2014.

On May 8, after further investigation, Judge Guy Bradberry signed a warrant in the amount of $50,000 for Daigle’s arrest.

Detectives’ attempts to locate Daigle were unsuccessful. On October 27 Daigle was located, arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

He is charged with four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

During another investigation, CPSO detectives arrested Christopher E. Vincent, 27, for inappropriate sexual contact with a female family member, who is now 10 years old.

The victim told detectives the incident happened on more than one occasion between 2014 and 2017.

On October 20, after further investigation, Judge David Ritchie signed a warrant in the amount of $150,000 for Vincent’s arrest.

On October 27, Vincent was located, arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

He is charged with first degree rape.

Judge Ritchie set his special conditions of bond to include no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with any minor children.