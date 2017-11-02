After Wednesday attack, NYC moves to place concrete barriers at 57 intersections around the city

NEW YORK, (AP) – New York officials have started putting up additional concrete barriers at intersections, including the one where a terrorist drove a truck onto a bike path, killing eight people.

A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio says officials have identified 57 intersections where new barriers will go up. He says some of the barriers went up Thursday.

Law enforcement officials say Sayfullo Saipov drove a rented truck onto a bike path that abuts Manhattan’s busy West Side Highway on Tuesday.

Prosecutors brought federal terrorism charges against Saipov on Wednesday. His attorney said it’s important to let the judicial process play out.

Following the attack, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, introduced a bill to authorize $50 million in spending to install traffic barriers nationwide.