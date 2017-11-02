An examination of documents concerning former Cajun softball coach Michael Lotief

KLFY News 10 filed a Louisiana public records act after the University of Louisiana placed then softball coach Michael Lotief was put on administrative leave.

The allegations against Lotief are disturbing.

He says they’re not true.

The University released hundreds of pages of letters, e-mails, text messages, notes, and documents about the former coach.

A former player says he made verbal attacks against her, mimicked her, and called her vulgar names.

Her letter said: “He is manipulating his words and thoughts to defend his abusive and bullying atmosphere to the extent of where he himself cannot see any other way.”

A handwritten note says Lotief put his hands on a player: “He grabbed a girl’s hair/head and shook it several times.”

Another letter from a former player says Lotief mentally and verbally abused her.

She wrote: “I firmly know that the environment coach mike creates for young women is degrading, unhealthy, and sexist.”

Lotief is also accused of swearing and mocking a Louisiana athletics employee during a heated discussion in early October in the weight room.

The employee says “He aggressively poked me in my shoulder and said ‘Hey little girl go grab me a core power’. He poked me again and said ‘Hey little girl, go take care of the dining hall.’ He poked me again and said ‘Hey little girl…’ This continued about six times.”

Responding to the allegations, Lotief accused the University of intimidating players and lying.

Surrounding by players at a Wednesday night news conference, he said he feels he never crossed the line.

He says the bad language is part of the competitive nature of sports.

Lotief ads that his firing comes after raising concerns about gender equality issues for his players.

“We think it’s retaliatory over gender equity issues,” said Lotief.

More than two dozen members of the Ragin’ Cajuns softball team came to their former coach’s defense.

“Most people don’t want to play if he’s not here so whatever that means if it means finishing school or transferring I think that’s what they’re going to do,” Aleah Craighton, a Cajun softball player said.

Miranda Grotenhuis, another Louisiana softball player said: “I don’t see my playing softball without coach Mike. I don’t think any other coach even compares for what he has done for me, for what he has done for us, for this community, and this program.”