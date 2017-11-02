Elton nonprofit organization receives grant to help provide food program and training for students

ELTON, La. (KLFY) – The Elton Non-profit organization the Keagan Center, has been awarded $10,000 to help aid in providing a food program and life-essential skills training for local students.

The center opened in 2011 after Kim Thibodaux’s son, Keagan, passed away.

Kim says Keagan’s love for children and dedication to helping the community is what made her decide to start the program.

“He loved children, and he always did for the underprivileged kids. So through that, God spoke to me one day when I was praying and he said ‘you need to reach out to the kids,’” Thibodeaux said.

The Keagan Center has been a place for children to find refuge —- by providing hot meals, homework tutoring, and life-skills training.

It’s also become a safe haven for some children, who may not have that at home.

“They come, they come with a lot of needs. Most of them are from broken homes, most of them live probably with grandparents, actually. Maybe they’re 4th generation welfare,” Thibodeaux explains.

The $10,000 donation was made possible thanks to a partnership grant program, courtesy of St. Martin Bank & Trust and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

This program provides grants to community-based organizations in five states.

“Just from our bank, 300,000 in partnership grants in 2017 and that was matched by another 104,000 from our member banks and credit unions. So for this year, we did over 400,000 to partnership grants such as yourselves,” says Judy Blume with the FHLB of Dallas.

The grant money will allow the center to continue to grow and help more children in the future.