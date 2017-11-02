Gov. Edwards fires back at AG criticism of criminal reform efforts

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry (Source: WAFB)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released a letter to Attorney General Jeff Landry regarding his recent comments on the state’s criminal justice reform efforts, which Edwards called “fear mongering.”

It was a bipartisan plan, the governor said, which was crafted after a year of a comprehensive study of Louisiana’s criminal justice system. It passed overwhelmingly by members of the state legislature.

“This bipartisan effort began under my predecessor,” Edwards said in the letter to Landry. “As you are aware, this year, law enforcement, community advocates, the business community, Republicans and Democrats enacted historic reforms modeled off of efforts in other conservative states.Your comments in public and to the media indicate to me that you are either misinformed or knowingly spreading wrong information to the public in an effort to incite fear.”

During the year-long public discussion on criminal justice reform and the entire 2017 Regular Legislative Session where bills were debated, Edwards claims Landry did not participate or make recommendations in a single discussion related to the changes being proposed.

Gov. Edwards’ complete letter is available here.

